Christmas with The Queen? Not so fast…

While it's tradition for members of the royal family to join Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham House for the holidays, multiple outlets report that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have other plans.

For instance, "sources close to Harry and Meghan" tell Vanity Fair "there is a possibility" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and their son Archie Harrison, may spend the celebratory season in the United States. Although, Buckingham Palace isn't commenting on the royal family's private plans.

"The plans have not been finalized," a source tells the magazine. "They will be in America for Thanksgiving later this month and there's a chance they might choose to stay out there a while longer which might mean missing Christmas."

If the dynamic duo do cross the pond, they could stay with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. While The Sun also poses this possibility, it reports the Sussexes could spend Christmas at home in Windsor, as well.

"They need some time away to recharge and decide their plans for next year," a source tells the publication.