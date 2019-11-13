Remaining as wholesome as ever, Legend quipped back, "It's a family show. Family show, folks" before giving some sage advice to viewers. "They last longer," he said. "And if they last too long, you call your doctor."

Things got introspective when the two coaches theorized how they both won the title of Sexiest Man Alive. For his part, Shelton thinks Stefani elevated his hotness. "They were like, 'Really? She's dating him?' I guess he must be sexy!'" the "Boys 'Round Here" singer joked.

Legend felt the same way. "That's what I think happened to me," he said. "When you're with the right partner, it makes you look sexier by connection."

But he wasn't crediting his wife Chrissy Teigen. "I got to sit next to you on The Voice this year, and now, I'm the sexiest man alive!" Legend teased. "So, I think you must've rubbed off on me!"

In total agreement, the pair began performing Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy" together. An obvious choice for America's best looking duo.

To close things out, Luna and Miles' dad quipped, "Folks, it's John Legend and Blake Shelton. We're too sexy for The Voice."

Period.