The Best Red Carpet Moments From KAMP Singapore 2019

Last weekend, KAMP Global held its first multi-artist K-pop music festival in Singapore. Held at the Indoor Stadium, the event consists of a red carpet event, onstage activities with the stars who will be performing and a concert in the evening.

The lineup featured some of the biggest names in K-pop today, from popular boy groups such as Super Junior and NCT 127 to top solo acts like Chungha and Ha Sung-Woon. Thousands gathered to watch their favourite artists perform their hit songs on the KAMP Global stage accompanied by impressive visuals courtesy of the massive LED screen displaying incredible graphics.

The two-day event had stars interacting with fans both on stage and on the red carpet, along with some spectacular performances that had the crowd cheering for more. On top of that, all the stars walked the red carpet and had a short interview session prior to the concert, where some lucky fans got to ask their favourite idols their burning questions.

In case you missed this K-pop extravaganza, here are some of the best red carpet moments from that weekend: