Watch Kristen Stewart Fangirl Over Robert Pattinson As Batman

It's all love here!

Kristen Stewart showed her ex Robert Pattinson—the latest star to suit up as Batman—some love during a recent interview with Fandango. Joined by her Charlie's Angels co-stars Naomi Scott and Ella Balinksa, the trio was asked to list their favorite caped crusaders and Kristen had the sweetest response.

"Robert Pattinson—yet to find out," she answered, which was met with applause from her fellow Angels. "I have all the faith."

After a quick fangirl session over Robert and Zoë Kravitz, who will be playing Catwoman in the upcoming flick, Kristen gushed over her talented former boyfriend. "I cannot wait to see that," she raved. "I've known those guys for a long time, obviously."

So, who is Kristen's runner-up for the best Batman? She said Michael Keaton is her second favorite. "I mean, for me, like Michael Keaton is definitely the one," she added. "It's really fun to watch Michael Keaton be like, ‘Hey.' I can't wait to hear Rob be like ‘I'm Batman.'"