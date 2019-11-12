Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello packed on the PDA during a basketball date on Monday.

The Señorita stars sat courtside at the Los Angeles Staples Center and watched the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Toronto Raptors.

Cabello kept it cute and casual for the outing by wearing a black sweater, white pants and white heels. As for her main man, he wore a tan jacket, white T-shirt, black pants and black boots.

While there was plenty of action on the court—with the Clippers winning the game with a final score of 98 to 88—there was also plenty of excitement on the sidelines. The singers spent a good portion of the game cuddling in each other's arms and sharing a few smooches.

Of course, this should come as no surprise to their fans. After all, the singers have been getting cozy ever since they sparked romance rumors last summer.