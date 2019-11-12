Simon Cowell Predicts a One Direction Reunion Within 5 Years

One Directionfans, get pumped! Simon Cowell feels a reunion coming.

In a Tuesday interview with UK radio talk show Heart Breakfast, the famed TV judge—who's to thank for the creation of 1D, Little Mix and Fifth Harmony—predicted that Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik will come together for a tour!

"My gut feeling is yes," Cowell told hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden. "I mean, they're all doing great solo wise, at the moment, but they had a lot of hits. So, they could do tour, after tour, after tour. You know you could sell out a One Direction gig, or a stadium tour, in about 20 seconds." A stadium tour would be an exciting development, indeed!

As for when Cowell thinks this supposed reunion tour could go down, he revealed he sees it happening somewhat soon. Revealed the former American Idol judge, "I would say within five years."