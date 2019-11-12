Amber Portwood's Daughter Leah Looks So Grown-Up on Her 11th Birthday

Happy birthday, Leah!

Amber Portwood's daughter turned 11 years old on Tuesday. The Teen Mom star celebrated the major milestone by posting a touching tribute on Instagram.

"Happy 11th Birthday my beautiful girl!!!" the proud mom captioned a photo of the preteen. "I love our hugs. I love our kisses and I love singing together while looking into each other's eyes. I love how you make me feel every time I see you. I love the text messages we send of funny gifs and when you say Goodnight but keep texting emojis. But what I love most of all is when you tell me I love you Mommy and I say I love you too beautiful..You are everything and more. Happy Birthday my beautiful girl with the 'ocean eyes.'"

The sweet message seemed to be a much happier one compared to the tearful post Portwood shared on Leah's birthday last year after some followers accused her of being a "bad mom."

"Leah told me today that today was one of the best days of her life to me and it's like I go online and get so much hate," she tearfully said at one point in 2018. "I feel like I am getting bullied."