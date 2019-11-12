Special congratulations are in order for these two.

Bode Miller and his wife Morgan just welcomed two identical twin boys to the world, the couple announced on Tuesday's Today show. "They finally arrived," the proud dad told hosts Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb over the phone. "They had us waiting and waiting and waiting. It was driving Morgan crazy."

For the Olympic athlete, delivering the twins was one of the "more crazy" experiences of his life. After all, the couple's midwives didn't make it to their house in time for the birth. "By the time they got there, me and my mom were both holding the babies," he revealed. "Luckily, my mom was a midwife, but she hadn't delivered babies in 20 plus years and she never delivered twins."

"We're both pretty relaxed and pretty casual," Bode continued. "But we were certainly not qualified to be doing an unassisted home delivery of twins."

Now, mom and her boys are doing well. "We're still floating from the whole experience," Morgan raved. "It was just so amazing to have it go as spontaneously but as well as it did. And for Bode to get to deliver his identical twin boys with his mom...it was pure magic."