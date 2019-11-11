Drake Has Something to Say to the ''Kids'' Who Booed Him Off Stage

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade...

Or in Drake's case, when you get booed off stage during a music festival, you brush it off and make a joke about it instead.

On Sunday night, at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles, Drake showed up as the surprise headliner but not everyone was pleasantly surprised.

Quickly after he took the stage at the festival, videos began making rounds on social media of the Canadian rapper getting booed off the stage. In videos on social media, the rapper was heard telling the crowd, "Like I said, I'm here for you [...] if you want me to keep going, I'll keep going." But the crowd wasn't having it.

Well, now, Drizzy gets the last word.

Taking to Instagram to address last night's fiasco, the rapper joked, "Plot twist... just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30."

MIC DROP.