Lamar Odom Is Engaged to Girlfriend Sabrina Parr

Lamar Odom is ready to be off-the-market, y'all!

The 40-year-old professional athlete and reality TV star shared the exciting news that he's engaged to his girlfriend, Sabrina Parr. "Introducing my new fiancé," he captioned his sweet Instagram post on Monday night, alongside a snapshot of his boo showing off her massive diamond ring. "Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!"

And it looks like the personal trainer was just as eager to announce the special news, because it didn't take long for her to gush over her engagement. "I SAID YES!!!!!," she enthusiastically wrote on the 'gram. Luckily for romantics, Sabrina proudly displayed her blinding oval-shaped ring with close-up images and a video.

"SO GLAD I COULD BE HERE WIT YOU," Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes commented on Parr's post. "LOVE BOTH OF YOU AND PRAYING OVER THIS UNION."

As of now, Lamar is keeping quiet on how he popped the big question to his fiancée.