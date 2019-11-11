The new Lizzie McGuire has officially finished its first episode!

There are many more episodes to film and presumably a long wait ahead before we get to see the show, but for now, we do get to enjoy the little tidbits of information offered to us by Lizzie herself (and executive producer), Hilary Duff.

E! News had Duff in studio to promote the baby care line Happy Little Camper and the feminine care line Veeda just a few days after production on episode one wrapped, and she herself couldn't believe Lizzie's back in action.

"It's been great, and kind of every day I'm driving to work and I'm like, I'm driving to Lizzie Mcguire. This is so weird. I never thought this would happen again," she said.