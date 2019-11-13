CMA Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., 13 Nov. 2019 7:00 AM

Get your cowboy boots and hat ready for a night of celebrations, cause the 2019 CMA Awards are here.

Tonight is the night when all of country music's biggest musicians gather in Nashville to be recognized for their contributions from the past year. Everyone from Kacey Musgraves to Keith Urbanare expected to show up in fabulous style for what is sure to be a night of good vibes and smiles all around. 

Dolly PartonReba McEntire and Carrie Underwood will no doubt make for a fierce triple threat as the hosts for the 53rd annual show. Unfortunately, that means Brad Paisley had to sit this year out after co-hosting with the "Before He Cheats" singer for the past 11 years. He is taking it all in stride though, with the star previously tweeting, "As a fan of all three of these amazing women, I can't wait to watch."

To find out who the nominees are for tonight's show, check out the full list below!

CMA Nominee Splits, Album of the Year

Album of the Year

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Girl, Maren Morris

CMA Nominee Splits, Musical Event of the Year

Musical Event of the Year

"All My Favorite People," Maren Morris featuring Brothers Osborne
"Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
"Dive Bar," Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton
WINNER: "Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"What Happens In A Small Town," Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell

CMA Nominee Splits, New Artist of the Year

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson
Carly Pearce
Midland
Ashley McBryde
Morgan Wallen

CMA Nominee Splits, Entertainer of the Year

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Carrie Underwood
Eric Church

CMA Nominee Splits, Single of the Year

Single of the Year

"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
"Girl," Maren Morris
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
"Millionaire," Chris Stapleton
"Speechless," Dan + Shay

CMA Nominee Splits, Song of the Year

Song of the Year

"Beautiful Crazy," Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford
"Girl," Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons and Greg Kurstin
"God's Country," Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt and Michael Hardy
"Rainbow," Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
"Tequila," Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds

CMA Nominee Splits, Female Vocalist of the Year

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

CMA Nominee Splits, Male Vocalist of the Year

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

CMA Nominee Splits, Vocal Group of the Year

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

CMA Nominee Splits, Musician of the Year

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar

CMA Nominee Splits, Music Video of the Year

Music Video of the Year

"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
"Girl," Maren Morris
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
WINNER: "Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves
"Some of It," Eric Church

CMA Nominee Splits, Vocal Duo of the Year

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

