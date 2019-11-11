Chris Evans Is Assembling a Star-Studded Avengers Vacation

Steve Granitz/WireImage
You can never have too many reunions!
Chris Evans sat down with old friend and co-star Scarlett Johannson to kick off the 11th season of VARIETY's Emmy Award-winning "Variety Studio: Actors on Actors" series, premiering this week. The two discussed everything from balancing hugely successful careers to what they both experienced during their time filming the Avengers franchise.
Chris let out a funny surprise too about his co-stars and how he plans on staying in touch with all of them. "We've been trying to organize this Avengers vacation. We deserve a little victory lap," he shared. "It's not just wonderful because you get to be a part of a pop culture phenomenon, the same way Star Wars impacted me. But I think what really will stay with me is the fact that the people we got to work with, truly there is not a bad apple in the bunch."
Aww! It's always great to hear that a film cast enjoyed making it as much as the fans enjoyed watching it.
Even though Chris admits that he loved the experience, he was very uneasy about participating when the offer was first made. "Even when we went on to do Avengers, the first one, I think everybody was feeling very uneasy about the concept," he revealed. "It was just so absurd. It was a big endeavor. If this doesn't work, the pipe dream that we've been hearing about could derail very quickly."
Luckily, the "pipe dream" is still intact and so is his star power. Many fans know that Chris hung up his Captain America costume for the last time, but now he revealed that he couldn't return in some capacity in the future.
"You never say never. I love the character. I don't know," he revealed. "It's not a hard no, but it's not an eager yes either. There are other things that I'm working on right now. I think Cap[tain America] had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you're going to revisit it, it can't be a cash grab. It can't be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together."
Until then, the internet will be slowly awaiting pics of this epic superhero vacation! Get on it, Chris!