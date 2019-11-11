Selena Gomez Nails the '90s at Julia Michaels' Prom Birthday Party

Look at Selena Gomeznow—she's a '90s glam dream come true!
The "Lose You to Love Me" songstress hit the town on Sunday night in honor of Julia Michaels' upcoming 25th birthday on Wednesday. Since the Grammy nominee is a '90s baby, what better way to pay homage to the milestone occasion than with this very fitting theme: '90s prom!
According to snaps shared on social media, the lavish bash was on point when it came to the theme with hanging string lights, under the sea-themed backdrops for guests to pose against, streamers, a disco ball and, of course, plenty of '90s style.
Gomez, also a 1990s kid, took full advantage of the theme by rocking a black slip dress, chunky-heeled boots, a choker and her hair piled into an updo with those signature '90s side pieces.
Instagram
For a close-up look at her lewk, Gomez also posted a selfie showing off her pink eye makeup. Nailed it!
As for the guest of honor, Michaels rocked a red look from head to toe, including a red babydoll spaghetti strap dress with matching gloves.
With her long, blond hair, we were totally picking up Clueless vibes à la Cher Horowitz from the birthday gal.
Needless to say, we're totally buggin' over this birthday party theme and their fabulous outfits!
Happy Birthday, Julia Michaels!