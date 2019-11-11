K-pop Star, CL Wins The Most Inspirational Asian Woman Award At The 2019 PCAs

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 11 Nov. 2019 12:59 AM

CL, 2NE1, URBAN DECAY - Photocall

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

On 10 November, the 2019 People's Choice Awards were held and some of the biggest names in entertainment graced the event. From the Kardashians to beloved American actress, Jennifer Aniston, the night was lit with so many stars on the red carpet. 

Alongside other big stars who won that night was former 2NE1 member turned solo artist, CL. The K-pop star debut as part of the iconic girl group, 2NE1 before making her debut in the States with the song "Lifted". Prior to that, the 28-year-old singer and rapper also made waves with her solo singles, "The Baddest Female" and "Hello Bitches". She is well-known for her strong and independent portrayal of women in a conservative Asian country such as South Korea.

Recently, she has been named one of the global ambassadors for top brands such as Urban Decay and Adidas. 

CL was nominated for the category of the Most Inspirational Asian Women this year together with top female celebrities such as Alia Bhatt from India, Zhou Dong Yu from China, Raline Shah from Indonesia, Chutimon Cheungcharoensukying and Praya Lundberg from Thailand, Yuna from Malaysia, and Jung Yu-Mi from SouthKorea. The categories are voted for by the public and CL was revealed to be the winner at the 2019 PCAs. 

This is the first award CL has won since her departure from her talent agency, YG Entertainment, marking the beginning of an exciting chapter for the solo artist. 

Congratulations to CL! We can't wait to see what this K-pop star will continue to achieve in the future. 

