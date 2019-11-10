by Tierney Bricker | Sun., 10 Nov. 2019 6:28 PM
ShadowFam, get ready for one final goodbye.
Shadowhunters stars Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood and Luke Baines attended the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, representing the beloved Freeform series, with Dominic and Luke even recording a special Twitter message for their loyal fans. And how stunning did Kat look in her black Azzaro Couture dress (which was her first time wearing a couture gown)?!
The show, which ended its three-year run in May, is nominated for the Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show of the Year, going up against Stranger Things, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Supernatural, The Flash, The Umbrella Academy, Arrow and The 100. Yep, that's right: Kat, 23, stars in two of the nominated series!
At the 2018 PCAs, the show took home PCAs for Bingeworthy Show of 2018, Female TV Star of 2018, Male TV Star of 2018 and Show of 2018. NBD!
"One year ago. Still speechless. Still grateful," Kat posted in a throwback tweet ahead of the 2019 People's Choice Awards. "Here we go again, angels. Thank you for making this all possible!"
Check out the three stars rocking the PCAs red carpet...
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?