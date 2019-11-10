Instagram
It's time for the Guidice family to say their goodbyes.
After arriving in Italy on Thursday, Nov. 7, Teresa Giudice and her daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana are heading back home and saying goodbye to their father Joe Giudice.
On Sunday, Nov. 10, Gia posted a picture of her and Joe to her Instagram Story, writing, "@joe.giudice love you see you soon."
It looks like their family reunion is over—for now—and that Teresa and the girls are going back to the U.S. As fans may recall, their latest family reunion marked the first time Teresa and her daughters had seen him in person in three years. Speculation of a reunion began when Gia and Milania posted pictures from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Wednesday. But The Real Housewives of New Jersey Star had also mentioned the upcoming trip during her recent interview with Andy Cohen alongside her husband of 20 years.
Earlier this week, the couple's eldest daughter, Gia, shared the first photo of the family together since Joe served his prison sentence and was later transported to Italy after he was released from U.S. ICE Custody in October.
During the family's brief reunion in Italy, Joe's daughters seemed to be over the moon to finally have reunited with their father.
"Never been more happy," wrote Milania on Instagram, alongside a picture of her with her father.
The rest of the girls also shared some sweet moments and highlights of the family's reunion in Italy on social media.
To see more photos of Teresa and Joe's family reunion in Italy, check out our gallery below!
