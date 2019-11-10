The Good Place's Manny Jacinto Is Engaged to Girlfriend Dianne Doan

This is forking amazeballs! 

The Good Place's Manny Jacinto announced that he's engaged to his longtime girlfriend and actress Dianne Doan while appearing at a panel for Vulture Festival 2019. 

During his panel alongside co-stars D'Arcy Carden and Marc Evan Jackson on Saturday, Nov. 9, Jacinto confirmed that he's headed down the aisle and he shared the adorable backstory on how he popped the big question. 

According to Vulture, it was Jacinto's very own Good Place character, Jason, that inspired him to get down on one knee. 

"I was toying when to pop the question for a long time," Jacinto explained during his Vulture Fest panel. "I looked at the Janet/Jason relationship, and there's a sentence that Jason says to Chidi about relationships and it hit me pretty hard. I thought it was a sign that I needed to do it, and a week later I popped the question." 

Further, Jacinto also took his fiancé to numerous locations that held special meaning to them as a couple. How romantic! 

"I took her to places that really meant a lot to us," Jacinto said. "Where I first met her, where I first saw her, where we had our first date, and where we had our first dance class. I had these canvas things written down with a message saying why the places were important to us. At every location I had her close her eyes, I'd hold up the canvas, and she would open her eyes. I took her through five different places, and at the last place I had our families waiting and I proposed."

Congratulations to the beautiful couple! 

