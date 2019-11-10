Watch Vanessa Hudgens Perform HSM's "Breaking Free" During "Sober" Karaoke

She's still a Wildcat at heart!

Vanessa Hudgens revisited High School Musical, the 2006 Disney Channel film that made her famous, by singing its hit "Breaking Free" during a karaoke night over the weekend. The 30-year-old actress posted a video of her "totally sober" performance on Instagram on Sunday.

"Um. Here's a really bad, aggressive, and totally sober [laughing emoji] [embarrassed face emoji] [praying emoji] version of breaking free," she wrote. "Yep. That happened lol it hurts my ears but also makes me laugh lol...the 'ooo yeah.' Dear lord lol."

In less than an hour after Hudgens posted the video on Instagram, almost half a million people liked it.

Someone text Zac Efron so that Troy Bolton can join Gabriella Montez on stage next time...although that duet may be a little awkward given that the actors are real-life exes...

The then-fan-favorite couple starred together in two High School Musical sequels, the third of which was released in theaters in 2008. Hudgens remains good friends with their co-star, Ashley Tisdale.

Watch Hudgens' karaoke performance below:

The mockumentary show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, featuring a new cast, premieres on Disney+ on Monday.

Over the past year, Hudgens has starred in the Netflix film The Princess Switch and played Maureen in FOX's Rent: Live musical. She is currently working on a followup to the former as well as the sequel film Bad Boys for Life with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence and an onscreen adaptation of the Off-Broadway musical Tick, Tick... Boom.

