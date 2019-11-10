by Corinne Heller | Sun., 10 Nov. 2019 8:17 AM
Despite tensions between them, Prince Harry and his brother Prince William united to stand together to place wreaths of poppies to honor the United Kingdom's war dead at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London.
The two were joined at the ceremony by their wives, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, who did not sit together and were not photographed together at the event.
The morning ceremony took place hours after the Sussexes and the Cambridges reunited at another Remembrance Day event at Royal Albert Hall, where they were also not spotted interacting.
In addition to Harry and William—the second in line to the British throne, their father Prince Charles—the first, their uncles Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, their aunt Anne, Princess Royal, and Queen Elizabeth II's cousin Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, also placed wreaths at the foot of the memorial on behalf of the Queen.
The 93-year-old monarch watched the ceremony while sitting in a balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office with Kate and Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Meghan sat in a separate balcony with fellow lower-ranking Royals Sophie, Countess of Wessex—the Queen's son's Edward's wife, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence—Anne's husband.
Meghan wore a black belted wrap coat over a black dress and a Stephen Jones black wool bow-detail hat, according to Meghan's Mirror. Kate sported a black bespoke military-style Alexander McQueen coat with a high point collar and zip-up front, and a black velvet hat with a birdcage veil, according to Kate's Closet. She paid tribute to her grandmother Valerie Glassborow, who worked to help decipher the German Enigma Machine during World War II, with a special "Codebreakers poppy," released this year in honor of those who worked in signal intelligence.
See photos of the Royal Family at the Remembrance Day events:
James Veysey/Shutterstock
The Duke of Sussex and his brother the Duke of Cambridge attend the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London.
Shutterstock
The brothers prepare to lay wreaths to honor the United Kingdom's war dead at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London.
DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock
The Duchess of Cornwall, the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge watch the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London from a balcony.
DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock
The Duchess of Sussex watches the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London from another balcony.
DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock
The wife of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, the Duchess of Sussex and husband of Anne, Princess Royal watch the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London from a balcony.
James Veysey/Shutterstock
The Duchess of Cambridge watches the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London from a balcony.
James Veysey/Shutterstock
The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge watch the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London from a balcony.
Shutterstock
Prince William and Prince Harry's father lays a wreath to honor the United Kingdom's war dead at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London.
James Veysey/Shutterstock
The monarch wipes a tear as she watches the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London from a balcony.
Paul Brown/Shutterstock
A view of the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day Sunday.
Chris Jackson/PA Wire
The Cambridges and the Sussexes sit on opposites sides of Queen Elizabeth II in the Royal Box at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London.
Chris Jackson/PA Wire
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sit in the Royal Box behind British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London.
Chris Jackson/PA Wire
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sit with their family in the Royal Box.
Chris Jackson/PA Wire
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sit with their family in the Royal Box.
Chris Jackson/PA Wire
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greet guests at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.
Chris Jackson/PA Wire
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.
Chris Jackson/PA Wire
The Duchess of Sussex appears at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.
Chris Jackson/PA Wire
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.
Chris Jackson/PA Wire
The Duchess of Cambridge appears at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.
Chris Jackson/PA Wire
Prince William and Prince Harry's aunt and Prince Charles' sister arrives at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.
Chris Jackson/PA Wire
The Queen appears at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London.
Meghan and Harry and William and Kate's double joint appearances come weeks after the Duke of Sussex acknowledged on the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey that there were tensions between him and his brother, following a year of rumors of a rift that were fueled by the Sussexes' move from Kensington Palace and their formation of a separate royal household.
Despite this, the two couples, once dubbed the "Fab Four," have occasionally been photographed in public over the past year. Before this weekend, the last time they were spotted together was at a charity polo match that Harry and William played. They made it a playdate for their kids—Kate was seen with Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, while Meghan carried her and Harry's baby son Archie Harrison.
Later this month, Harry and Meghan will take Archie to the United States to spend Thanksgiving with the duchess' mother in California, before returning to the U.K. to spend Christmas with the Royals. It was previously thought that this would mark the child's first trip to the U.S. However, Meghan's BFF Serena Williams revealed in a recent Access interview that the duchess had secretly brought him with her to New York when she flew there in September to watch her compete in the U.S. Open.
