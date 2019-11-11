Life's about to get good.

The iconic country singer and one of the best-selling music artists of our time, Shania Twain, is ready to make a comeback at the 2019 American Music Awards.

It was announced today that the five-time AMA's winner will take the stage at this year's awards show to perform a medley of her greatest hits. Twain's performance at the 2019 AMA's will be the first time she's performed on that stage since 2003—so you know it's about to be an unforgettable and legendary performance.

Get your playlists ready and start brushing up on her iconic discography!

With more than 90 million albums sold worldwide, The Woman in Me singer remains the top-selling female country artist of all time. Twain is also the first and only woman to receive the Artist of a Lifetime Award at the CMT Music Awards and she recently received the Icon Award at Billboard's Women in Music ceremony.

As the decade comes to a close, this year's AMA's will celebrate the past ten years of movers and shakers in the music scene with some of the best live performances from the biggest names in the industry. And the five-time Grammy winner and Queen of Country Pop will be there on one of music's biggest nights to put on an incredible show.