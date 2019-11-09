The Flash's Danielle Panabaker Is Pregnant with Her First Child

Sat., 9 Nov. 2019

Congratulations are in order! 

Danielle Panabaker has a lot to celebrate this upcoming year with the arrival of her first child with husband Hayes RobbinsAccording to People, the couple's little one will arrive in the spring of 2020

The 32-year-old actress got engaged to the entertainment attorney back in July 2016 during a romantic vacation in Greece. "Enjoying the last night of this Greek vacation," she shared on Instagram at the time. "A trip I will never forget!" 

About a year later, the happy couple tied a knot in a beautiful wedding attended by their closest family and friends. Panabaker's Flash co-stars also attended her wedding. The guests included Grant GustinCarlos ValdesTom Cavanagh and Jesse L. Martin

In a social media post confirming the news of her wedding day, she also gave fans a sneak peek at her wedding day look. "6.24.17 Happiest day of my life," she wrote at the time, sharing a picture of her and her husband kissing on the lips. 

Now, the two are getting ready to welcome their first child together and embark on a new chapter in their lives! 

Aside from The Flash, Panabaker is also known for her roles in Friday the 13th, Stuck in the Suburbs and Sky High.

