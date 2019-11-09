Inside Dream Kardashian's 3rd Birthday Party With Rob Kardashian and His Family

Happy birthday, Dream Kardashian!

Rob Kardashian and ex Blac Chyna's daughter turns 3 on Sunday and he and his family celebrated her birthday early with a small party on Friday. His sister Kim Kardashian posted sweet photos from the celebration, which appeared to have taken place at Kris Jenner's home.

It was a full-on little kiddie party, with Kim and husband Kanye West's youngest kids Chicago West, 1 and 1/2, and Psalm West, 5 months, while Khloe Kardashian brought her 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter True Thimpson. In the pics, Dream embraces her cousins also shares a kiss with her aunt Kim as her happy grandma Kris looks on. 

The birthday girl wore a pale pink dress with flowers and sparkles and matching barrettes in her hair. Chicago wore a pink featured dress. Dream received a Trolls-themed birthday cake from Hansen's Cakes. She and her dad had dressed up as characters from the movie for Halloween.

Rob is seen in the background of one of Kim's photos, which shows her posing with Dream and Chicago. Rob has largely kept out of the spotlight in recent years, but recently made a rare  public appearance at a family Halloween party, where he even posted a pic of himself.

See photos from Dream's birthday party below:

Dream Kardashian, Birthday, Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Chicago West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Dream Kardashian, Chicago West, Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian

Rob appears in the background as his daughter poses for a pic with her cousin and aunt.

Dream Kardashian, Birthday, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Dream Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Kim kisses her niece as her mom looks on.

Dream Kardashian, Birthday, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Dream Kardashian, True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian

The birthday girl cuddles her cousin as they sit on auntie KoKo's lap.

Dream Kardashian, Birthday, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Dream Kardashian and Psalm West

The birthday girl cuddles her baby cousin.

Dream Kardashian, Birthday, Chicago West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Chicago West and Psalm West

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West's youngest kids celebrate Dream's birthday.

Dream Kardashian, Birthday, Cake, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

The Cake

Dream got a Trolls-themed birthday cake.

In March, Dream, Rob and his family celebrated his 32nd birthday at a St. Patrick's Day-themed party.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

