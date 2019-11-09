As a couple, Nick and Vanessa Lachey seem as inevitable as PB & J.

"13 years together, 8 years married, 3 kick ass kids and ONE Crazy Beautiful Love!" Vanessa wrote in marking their wedding anniversary on July 15. "Damn, I'm glad we found each other!!! And I'm still 'So Into You' I Love YOU & I Love US! Happy Anniversary, Baby. Here's to Our Forever."

But if you think about Nick Lachey just months before he met the woman who would go on to become the mother of his children, the woman he shares a birthday with today, his destiny as the happily married family man he is now was in question.

"Do I believe that I'll fall in love again one day?" he wondered in the 2006 What's Left of Me docu-special. "I mean, I certainly hope so. I certainly hope I'm not gonna be the jerk-uncle-bachelor the rest of my life." He laughed. "That's not what I envisioned for myself."

At the time, the 98 Degrees singer was untangling himself from one of the premiere love stories of the early '00s, his three-year, partially televised marriage to Jessica Simpson, and had just dated Kristin Cavallari for a hot second. Vanessa Minnillo had been dating none other than King of New York Derek Jeter on and off for several years. If anything, the two would have seemed like perfect rebound candidates for each other.