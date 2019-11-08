ASPC/Splash News / SplashNews.com
by McKenna Aiello & Beth Sobol | Fri., 8 Nov. 2019 4:53 PM
ASPC/Splash News / SplashNews.com
90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava is not the man he used to be.
Nava, who is currently serving a two-and-a-half year prison sentence on drug charges, tells E! News in an exclusive interview that his physical transformation represents so much more than a number on the scale.
Fans of the TLC reality TV series were recently shocked to discover Jorge's slimmed down appearance in a new mugshot, which he attributes to a renewed focus on creating a better future for himself and wife Anfisa.
Nava says he's lost a staggering 125 pounds since entering an Arizona State Prison Complex in Phoenix last September. "I am glad that people are noticing some positivity out of such a negative outcome," he shares in the interview, which was coordinated by attorney Brad Rideout. "Hopefully people can see that I am able to turn things around even though I am at the lowest point in my life."
According to Jorge, he and a fellow inmate work out together every day—once at 4 a.m. and again in the afternoon. "We both motivate each other and we push ourselves to the limit pretty much," the reality TV personality explains, adding that he's focused primarily on "military-based" workouts and "a lot of jogging."
As for meals, Jorge consumes plenty of oatmeal and peanut butter. And by virtue of his environment, he's been forced to cut out fast food, energy drinks and soda. "I had a really bad diet when I was out in the free world," he remarks.
"I wanted to be in the best physical and healthiest shape possible," Jorge also shares. "I feel healthy and energetic. I feel overall more confident with myself."
Jorge says he's just as focused on his marriage to Anfisa as his fitness and diet regimen. The star confirmed that despite split rumors, he and his 90 Day Fiancé cast member are doing "really well" and look forward to their upcoming reunion.
"My hope is to basically get out and start life over with a different point of view," he explains. "I don't want to make the same mistake that I already did. I learned from all of the negativity. Hopefully, I can turn it into something positive and make a greater change."
In early 2018, Nava was caught with almost 300-pounds of marijuana in his vehicle and charged with possession of drugs with the intention to sell. His loved ones, including his attorney, have not given up Jorge through the ups and downs.
"It's not easy going to prison and it's a place that changes a lot of people for the worse," Brad tells E! News. "I find Mr. Nava's attitude and drive to change both mentally and physically inspiring."
