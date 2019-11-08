Disney
by Lauren Piester | Fri., 8 Nov. 2019 4:37 PM
You may have heard the title High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and seen the fact that it doesn't involve a single star of the original High School Musical movie trilogy and turned up your nose at High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but we're here to tell you High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is perfect.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is about what would happen if the teens who are currently attending the real East High, where Disney Channel's High School Musical movies were filmed, were to put on a production of the movie High School Musical as a musical. Got it? Obviously you got it.
Basically this show is set in the real world, where High School Musical was a successful series of TV movies starring Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron, and where real kids are putting on stage productions of those movies. These fictional kids just so happen to fictionally go to the real school used as the set, so everyone's talking about High School Musical on the set of High School Musical.
All of this could be a recipe for disaster but actually, the first two episodes present an incredibly self-aware and very fun and funny and occasionally mockumentary-style comedy about modern high school theatre.
The show stars an incredibly talented group of teens who might actually be more impressive than the original cast, leaving us to hope that this all ends with a fully recreated movie of High School Musical with this cast—not to replace the original, but just to live happily alongside it.
If you've ever stared off into the distance beyond your bedroom while belting "Gotta Go My Own Way," or practiced your jazz squares in the mirror as you learned to bop to the top, or tried to dance with a basketball, there's something here for you. There's something here for us all in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will stream on Disney+ when it launches on November 12, but the first episode premieres tonight on ABC at 8 p.m.
