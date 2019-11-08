You may have heard the title High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and seen the fact that it doesn't involve a single star of the original High School Musical movie trilogy and turned up your nose at High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but we're here to tell you High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is perfect.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is about what would happen if the teens who are currently attending the real East High, where Disney Channel's High School Musical movies were filmed, were to put on a production of the movie High School Musical as a musical. Got it? Obviously you got it.