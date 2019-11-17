Christina Milian's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This year, the holidays are looking even brighter for Christina Milian!

"I'm most looking forward to celebrating life this holiday season with my friends and family," the singer and actress shared with E! News exclusively.

In fact, the family that includes boyfriend Matt Pokora won't be wrapping up the celebrations come New Year's Day! The happy couple announced they'll be welcoming a baby boy (their first child together!) early next year.

Before the mom-to-be got too busy prepping for the next few months, however, we asked her to put together her very own holiday gift guide. The Falling Inn Love actress has no shortage of suggestions, but before you start adding these 15 items to your lists, take some of her expert advice.

"My best advice for gift giving this holiday season is to know who you're shopping for," Christina shared. "I love giving gifts for people that I know they're going to love and appreciate. It makes them feel special too knowing you went the extra mile."