Luxury Beauty Sale: Chanel, Lancôme & More Under $50

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Fri., 8 Nov. 2019 4:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Luxury Beauty Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

A quick mood boost can easily be fixed with a spritz of your favorite scent. Or maybe even a fancy face serum or night cream to reset your gears during a long work week. Either way, let's face it: designer beauty products just make us feel like we're treating ourselves. And with holiday shopping on our minds, it's OK to indulge in the finer things every now and again.

Lucky for us, Gilt is having a luxury beauty sale under $50!! Bring home iconic brands like Chanel and Burberry to everyday essentials like L'Occitane to add a little extra zoosh to your daily routine.  

Here are five of our favorites below. 

Read

Meghan Markle & Kate's Middleton's Skincare Fave Is 20% Off

Chanel Rouge Feu Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour

Add a creamy and striking hue to your lips with this luminous Chanel matte lipstick.

Gilt Beauty
$37
$34 Gilt
L'Occitane Milk Shea Butter Extra Gentle Soap

Gently cleanse your skin while preserving its natural moisture balance with this posh soap bar.

Gilt Beauty
$14
$12 Gilt
Burberry Brit Ladies Eau de Parfum Spray

Crisp top notes of green almond icy pear and Italian lime will keep you fresh and focused.

Gilt Beauty
$104
$50 Gilt
Lancome Lancome 13.4oz Confort Tonique

This silky soft moisturizing toner immediately rehydrates and gently purifies skin.

Gilt Beauty
$52
$40 Gilt
Chanel Rinse-Off Foaming Gel Cleanser Purity & Anti-Pollution Gel

Purifies combination-to-oily skin with the de-pollution power of tulip tree extract in this foaming gel cleanser.

Gilt Beauty
45
$40 Gilt

Check out our holiday gifts for the super busy and the best Black Friday toy deals at E!.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Flash Sale , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.