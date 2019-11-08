Danica Patrick Shares Rare Glimpse Into Aaron Rodgers Romance

Could Danica Patrick be racing to the altar? Not so fast!

As the professional athlete continues to enjoy a private romance with Aaron Rodgers, some fans can't help but wonder if an engagement could be in the future.

When appearing on Jenny McCarthy's SiriusXM radio show today, Danica was asked about when she's getting married. Her answer may surprise you.

"That's one of those things. You can't be attached to something going a certain way because if you really want something to happen, there's that equal energy of being afraid that it's not going to happen," she explained. "You just have to let it go and be like well, am I having fun today? Yep? Then life's good."

Danica later added with a laugh, "I'll probably get proposed to tomorrow now."