Joe Giudice is overjoyed to finally be reunited with his girls.

In October, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's husband traveled to Italy after ICE released him from its custody and his request to await the outcome of his deportation appeal in his native country was approved. Joe, a permanent U.S. resident, had been moved to one of their facilities and slated for removal from the United States in March upon his release from prison, where he served 41 months for fraud.

The future of Teresa and Joe's 20-year marriage has been in question amid his incarceration. But she joined their four daughters on a recent trip to Italy to visit her husband, which marks the first time they have seen him in person in three years. On Thursday, the couple's eldest child, Gia Giudice, 18, shared the first photo of the family together physically since her dad entered prison.

Joe also posted images of him and his family in the town of Sala Consilina, including a photo of him and Teresa with Gia and their other daughters—Gabriella Giudice, 15, Milania Giudice, 14, and Audriana Giudice, 10. He also posted videos of him dancing with his daughters.

"Welcome to sala," he wrote.

"Love you all with all my heart ❤️," Gia wrote.

"Gos bless your beautiful family [sic]," commented Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania.

Co-star Melissa Gorga, Teresa's sister-in-law, also expressed her love.

Joe also shared on his Instagram Story a photo of Teresa and their daughters at a seafood and pasta dinner at a restaurant.

"Love my girls ❤️," he wrote.

Teresa also shares from photos from the family's trip to Italy, including a pic of her and Miliana wearing corresponding Gucci sweatshirts, shots of their fancy dinner and an image taken at a gelato shop. 

See pics of Teresa and Joe's family reunion:

Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice, Daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabrielle, Audriana, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Gia Giudice

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice, Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana

Reunited in Italy!

Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice, Daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabrielle, Audriana, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Joe Giudice

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice, Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana

"Welcome to Sala," Joe wrote.

Teresa Giudice, Daughter, Milania, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice and Milania

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared this photo of her and Joe's daughter twinning.

Joe Giudice, Daughter, Gia, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Joe Giudice

Joe Giudice and Gia Giudice

"Happy to have u here with me❤️," Joe wrote, to which his daughter replied, "Love you daddy."

Joe Giudice, Daughter, Miliana, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Joe Giudice

Joe Giudice and Milania Giudice

"My buddy❤️," he wrote on Instagram.

Teresa Giudice, Daughter, Milania, Gia, Gabriella, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Teresa Giudice

Picture Time

Gabriella takes a photo of sisters Gia and Milania.

Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice, Daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabrielle, Audriana, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Joe Giudice

Teresa Giudice, Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana

Joe Giudice shared this photo of his girls at a dinner at a restaurant.

Teresa Giudice, Daughter, Milania, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Teresa Giudice

Playing With the Food

Miliana Giudice gets playful at dinner.

Teresa Giudice, Dinner, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Teresa Giudice

Yum?

The family enjoyed many dishes, including sautéed octopus.

.

Teresa Giudice, Dinner, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Teresa Giudice

Seafood Delight

Crustaceans and fried Calamari, what's not to like?

Teresa Giudice, Dinner, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Teresa Giudice

Pasta Pasta

Can't go to Italy without sampling the finest pasta on the planet.

Teresa Giudice, Dinner, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Teresa Giudice

You Can Never Have Too Much Pasta

Especially in Italy.

Teresa Giudice, Gelato, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Teresa Giudice

Now We're Talking

Teresa Giudice knows that you can't go to Italy and not have gelato.

