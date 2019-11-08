We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holiday season is here, which can only mean one thing: It's time for "Oprah's Favorite Things."

Oprah Winfrey unveiled the must-have holiday shopping guide on Friday. With about 80 items on the list, gift givers will be able to find something for everyone on their lists. From tech gadgets and beauty items to kitchen gear and stylish accessories, this guide has it all. There are even pet presents for your four-legged friends.

While the total cost of the entire gift guide comes in at over $12,000, fans don't have to spend a fortune to snag one of the TV star's favorite items. From the $12 Ecoffee Cup Reusable Travel Coffee Cup to the $1,999 Flywheel Home Bike with Built-in Tablet, there's something for every budget.

Fans can see the whole list on Amazon.com/Oprah, via OprahMag.com or in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, which hits newsstands Nov. 19. However, we're here to offer you a quick summary right now.