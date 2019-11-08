Hello, New Adele: How the Singer's Life Has Changed Post-Split

Nobody does a breakup quite like Adele.

While us normals are eating our feelings, posting not-so-thinly veiled deep thoughts to Instagram and fighting the urge to drunk text our ex, she's in the studio churning out some of her most celebrated work.

And, okay, she's admitted to not being entirely sober while doing it, but if she wants to gift us the likes of "Chasing Pavements", "Rolling in the Deep" and "Turning Tables", we're not here to question her methods. So prolific are her breakup ballads that people were concerned when she seemingly settled down for good with now-estranged husband Simon Konecki. As much as fans were rooting for the singer to have the happy ending she so richly deserved, enough expressed concerns about how her contentment might affect them, she felt the need to remind them she's not just a commodity, but an actual person living her actual life.

"How I felt when I wrote 21, it ain't worth feeling like that again...I was very sad and very lonely," she asserted to i-D in 2015 of not looking to create a repeat of her second disc. "Regardless of being a mum or a girlfriend, I didn't want to feel like that again."