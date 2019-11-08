Hello, New Adele: How the Singer's Life Has Changed Post-Split

John Shearer/WireImage
by Sarah Grossbart | Fri., 8 Nov. 2019 8:45 AM
Nobody does a breakup quite like Adele.
While us normals are eating our feelings, posting not-so-thinly veiled deep thoughts to Instagram and fighting the urge to drunk text our ex, she's in the studio churning out some of her most celebrated work.
And, okay, she's admitted to not being entirely sober while doing it, but if she wants to gift us the likes of "Chasing Pavements", "Rolling in the Deep" and "Turning Tables", we're not here to question her methods. So prolific are her breakup ballads that people were concerned when she seemingly settled down for good with now-estranged husband Simon Konecki. As much as fans were rooting for the singer to have the happy ending she so richly deserved, enough expressed concerns about how her contentment might affect them, she felt the need to remind them she's not just a commodity, but an actual person living her actual life.
"How I felt when I wrote 21, it ain't worth feeling like that again...I was very sad and very lonely," she asserted to i-D in 2015 of not looking to create a repeat of her second disc. "Regardless of being a mum or a girlfriend, I didn't want to feel like that again."
That's not to say people were hoping she and Konecki would split. The parents to 7-year-old Angelo seemed, outwardly, at least, to have a good thing going and it's hard not to want the best for someone who's been open about past relationship struggles and how tough this whole love game is. Not to mention someone who's just so darn likable.
But seven months removed from their divorce announcement the 31-year-old Billboard chart-topper seems to be doing pretty okay.
For a self-professed homebody, who told Rolling Stone, "I'm not sure if I'll ever not feel a bit overwhelmed when I go to places where there are loads of stars," her social calendar seems to be filled—more often than not with the type of celeb-filled outings most the singer-songwriter inexplicably worries she'll be kicked out of. "She's so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before," an industry source told People.
The most treasured activities for the British transplant, now loving life in Los Angeles, were with her son. Time off from school over the summer afforded them a trip to Utah where, a source told People, they "took a boating tour on Lake Powell and hiked the slot canyons. Adele very much enjoys U.S. nature and wanted to show Angelo around historic sites."
But she also fit in a historic moment of her own back in her native U.K., attending the final show of the Spice World—2019 Tour at Wembley Stadium in June. "Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago!" she wrote on Instagram. "Tonight with my nearest and dearest I cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self."
Sharing a snap of her with Geri Halliwell, the Spice Girls superfan continued, "It's no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back. I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can't believe how far I've come."
Which, true, she's a long ways from Adele Laurie Blue Adkins of London's Tottenham neighborhood. But she could also be referring to the changes she's made just this year, shifts that had insiders describing her to People as "alive and happy" and "perky as hell."
No doubt she was a good time in Rhode Island, celebrating Jennifer Lawrence, the pal she met at the 2013 Oscars who's always up for a night of fun in NYC, as she wed Cooke Maroney Oct. 19. And she was committed to the theme weeks later when she turned up to Drake's 1920s mobster-themed birthday bash at Goya Studios in L.A. where poker tables, slot machines and other casino games were set up for guests such as Kylie Jenner, Chris Brown and Sean "Diddy" Combs. Clad in a look reminiscent of Ginger McKenna, Sharon Stone's character in 1995's Casino, Adele gravitated toward the DJ, a source telling E! News, she was "dancing and talking to people."
It was her appearance, though, evident in an Instagram she posted from the Oct. 23 event that got others talking, commenters falling all over themselves to mention how svelte the singer looked.
Which may be just why she's been trying to keep the weight loss on the down low. Because it was never about the aesthetics, feeling perfectly comfortable with her shape, as a source told People. Quite simply, "as a mom," a friend told the mag, "she wants to be the healthiest she can be for Angelo."
That meant hiring a trainer (speculation on just who she tapped has run the gamut from British high intensity interval training pro Joe Wicks to Dalton Wong, who helped Lawrence get in shape for one of her films) and signing up for Pilates classes and sessions at Rise Nation, the stairmaster-based class that attracts Jessica Biel and Emma Stone.
No surprise, the singer, who told Rolling Stone in 2015, "I'm not, like, skipping to the f--king gym. I don't enjoy it," was nervous about making such a life overhaul. "At first, she was very hesitant about keeping a workout routine. It was like she was questioning if she was gonna enjoy it enough to stick with it," an insider told People. "But she has been incredibly dedicated. She continues to work out with a trainer. And she looks fantastic."
Now that she's in the groove, she's fully committed keeping her menu as healthy as possible during the week to allow for flexibility on Saturdays and Sundays. "On the weekends and for special events, if she wants a cocktail she will have one!" a source told the mag. "She just has a healthier mindset." Very serious about improving herself, a source told People, "She was instantly a changed person with a different mindset."
That includes keeping her motivation at the forefront. More than wanting to collect compliments on Instagram, a source said, she "wants Angelo to know that working out and treating your body right is the way to go. And she wants to be a mom with more energy."
Frankly, she needs it to keep up with her new lifestyle, a mix of school drop-offs, kids' birthday parties and outings with her crew of fiercely loyal girlfriends, the type who prefer to keep their private activities as hush-hush as she does. So as much as we'd love a play-by-play of a night out (or in with a glass or two of wine) with Adele, we'll settle for this peek at what it's like to be her pal, a source telling People, "She has the best personality and is very warm and generous."
No wonder, then, that fans are already shipping her and whichever partner she charms next. And rumor has it, or rather U.K. paper The Sun asserts it, she's already being courted by British rapper Skepta, a fellow Tottenham local.
A source tells the paper the two "have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there's definitely a special connection." That last bit is certainly true with the 37-year-old crediting the icon with pushing him to keep striving. "She gassed me up," the rapper told International Business Times in 2016. "One day I was just chilling and she [tweeted] a picture that said 'Tottenham boy' and she's from Tottenham as well. I was actually going to quit music that day, that was one of the sickest things ever. She's like the lady of Tottenham and she called me 'Tottenham boy.'"
Now, he told the Evening Standard, "Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going."
So maybe he has some insight into her album plans. With a sighting of her entering an NYC studio back in March, naturally, fans are chomping at the bit to see how the wordsmith will translate the unraveling of her relationship into the type of music ready-made for a good cry. That yearning is why people were so quick to fall for the collaboration chatter, all of which turned out to be jokes, the likes of One Republic's Ryan Tedder and Nicki Minaj eager to attach their name to the artist known for practically minting Grammys.
Asked about a joint project last month, Minaj replied in the affirmative, later having to walk it back telling people "I thought everyone could clearly see I was being sarcastic."
Which, we get, but when you say "Adele made me swear to secrecy that I'm not allowed to tell anyone that I'm working with her, and we already shot a video, and it's an epic song," well, we really want to believe you. So don't make us continue to chase pavements, okay?
Fans also bought hard into chatter that the multiplatinum artist would drop her fourth disc today. And though that has yet to come to pass, a source insists that future heartbreak anthems are in the works. "She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year," one source told People. "She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans."
Adele, you just tell us when—we're here for you.
