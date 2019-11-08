Jennifer Aniston's Friends Memories Will Have You Begging For a Reboot

Jennifer Aniston

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

This is The One Where We Cry All the Tears.

On Thursday night, Jennifer Aniston reunited with Friends co-stars and pals Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, who she still hangs out with occasionally, at the 2019 SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills. At the event, the latter two presented her with one of two Artists Inspiration Awards.

"Courteney and I are here to present an award to our forever cherished person," Kudrow said.

"You didn't want to say friend?" Cox said.

"Well, it means something different in the context of, well us," Kudrow said.

"Well it's too bad, because we really are friends," Cox said. "We are not the only ones who know that Jen is a remarkable person. We all love her because she is truly, she radiates warmth, and joy and humor and love."

The two noted Aniston's charity work with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Red Cross and the Ricky Martin Foundation, and her efforts to support cancer research and LGBTQ equality.

In her acceptance speech, Aniston, who can now be seen on the new Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, shared some touching memories of her time on Friends, the show that made her famous.

"Friends was lightening in a bottle. Yes it was," said the actress, who played Rachel Green on the cult NBC sitcom. "And I mean, I don't mean the ratings. I mean, it was a very rarity environment where there was truly no competition amongst each other, no egos. Um, we were just six relatively unknown actors learning on the job together and thanking our lucky stars for being part of this rocket ship on a show. And we didn't care who got the best line. Although Matthew Perry usually did steal all of the good lines, but it didn't matter."

"Oh and we had this thing, this bit we called it," she said. "And if any of us tried a joke that failed miserably, we were just sort of sheepishly pull out our SAG card and say, 'Here you go,' or we were demanded by our cast mates to just give it to them. But as long as we made the audience laugh, that's all we really cared about. That's all we cared about, was making them laugh, and we'd trade ideas and we would coach each other and help each other. If someone killed it, we would just beam with pride. So in that process we went from friends to, uh, a family."

Aniston said her experience on Friends taught her "to surround yourself with supportive people who made me better, not only a better actor, but a better person."

After she finished her speech, the actress hugged Cox and Kudrow onstage and the three then walked off together.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Mark Ruffalo received the other Artists Inspiration Award from actor and friend Leonardo DiCaprio.

After the event, Aniston and Cox headed to the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox

42 / BACKGRID

On Sunday, Aniston will be presented with another honor: The People's Icon of 2019 at the E! People's Choice Awards.

Friends stars have reunited many times since the comedy series ended its 10-season run in 2004. Earlier on Thursday, Cox, who played Monica Gellar, shared a selfie with Perry, who played her onscreen husband Chandler Bing.

"Guess who I had lunch with today....I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends," Cox wrote.

"Lucky lucky. #beautifulpeople," Kudrow commented.

"MATTY!! ❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE YOU, GUYS," wrote Aniston.

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!

