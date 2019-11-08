Thanksgiving is still weeks away, but John Legend is already getting into the Christmas spirit.

The 40-year-old singer dropped a few tracks from his album A Legendary Christmas: Deluxe Edition on Thursday. The EGOT winner released classics, like "My Favorite Things." He also gave the song "Baby, It's Cold Outside," which he sings with Kelly Clarkson, a new twist by updating the lyrics.

For instance, the original song goes, "My mother will to start worry (Beautiful what's your hurry?)/My father will be pacing the floor (Listen to the fireplace roar)/So, really I'd better scurry (Beautiful, please don't hurry)/Well, maybe just a half a drink more (Put some records on while I pour)."

However, The Voice coaches sing, "My mother will start to worry (I'll call a car and tell 'em to hurry)/My daddy will be pacing the floor (Wait, what do you still live at home for?)/So, really I'd better scurry (Your driver, his name is Murray). Well, maybe just a half drink more (We're both adults, so who's keeping score?)."

Similarly, the original tune goes, "The neighbors might think (Baby it's bad out there)/Say, what's in this drink? (No, cabs to be had out there).

But here, the dynamic duo sings, "What will my friends think? (I think they should rejoice)/If I have one more drink? (It's your body and your choice)."