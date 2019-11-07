Selena Gomezand her little sister Grace Teefey are showing us all how it's done!

The Frozen 2 premiere was basically a Selena and Gracie masterclass on how to turn heads in all the right ways. First off, the sister duo showed up in matching ensembles from the Marc Jacobs fall runway, complete with the dazzling feathered and bejeweled capes. They then strut across the red carpet in an easy, breezy manner that oozed glamour and sophistication.

To top it all off, the fearsome twosome struck all the perfect poses. From the casual hand-holding, to the crowd-favorite kiss, they did it all with grac(ie).

Of course, the real stars of the movie, like Kristen Bellmade for some fierce fashion moments as well. She chose a more autumnal look that featured a cut-out on the chest, which was perfectly suited for Hollywood's warmer temperatures.