The 2020 Met Gala theme is all about the enduring history of fashion, so it's only fitting that we take a trip back in time.

Trends may come and go but a true sense of style never fades, as is the case with so many of the ensembles that stars have worn on the Met Gala carpet. From Rihanna's numerous showstoppers, to Karolina Kurkova's subtle beauty, the Met Gala is a place where style transcends all sense of time.

And this seems to become even more true as years pass by, with celebrities going all-out for the yearly occasion. All sense of modesty is increasingly abandoned in honor of the exclusive event, because why not show off the finest designs that a stylish reputation can buy?

There's no doubt that this coming year will be even more lavish and outrageous than ever, especially with "About Time: Fashion and Duration" as the theme. It was inspired by the Sally Potter film Orlando, starring Tilda Swinton, and showcases the rich fashions of the 18th and 20th centuries.