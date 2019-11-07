by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., 7 Nov. 2019 2:31 PM
Shawn Johnson is getting honest about her labor experience.
The former Olympic gymnast gave birth to a beautiful baby girl earlier this month. Shawn, who is married to husband Andrew East, has been candid about her journey to motherhood. Now, in a beautiful post, the former gymnast revealed the reasons she felt guilty about undergoing a c-section after her 22-hour labor.
"22 hours of labor to end in a c section," Shawn captioned a photo with Andrew and her baby girl in the hospital. "I went in with such a stubborn mindset of thinking the only way I could bring our baby into the world was naturally. No meds no intervention. At 14 hours when I chose to get an epidural I felt guilty. At 22 hours when we were told I had to get a c section I felt like I had failed."
Shawn went on to reveal that her feelings completely changed once she got to hold her daughter for the first time.
"But after holding our sweet girl in my arms and being told everything went well and she had made it to us safely I could have cared less," she explained. "My/our world no longer has anything to do with us but everything to do with her. It's all for her and I will forever do anything for this girl that I love more than I ever could imagine. A love no one can ever prepare you for."
Of course, she couldn't have done it all without her loving husband by her side. "@andrewdeast I meant it in the hospital when I said you will forever be my number one but she will now forever be OUR number one together," she continued.
"Thank you to the incredible doctors and nurses who brought our baby girl into the world safely and to the best husband/daddy in the world for being there every step of the way."
