Bring it on feelings!

It's a very special day in Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade's house. If you didn't already guess, it's baby Kaavia James Union Wade's first birthday!

To mark the special occasion, the Bring It On star took to Instagram with a message so many parents will be able to relate to.

"Scared to hold you. Scared to burp you. Scared to reveal I have no clue what I'm doing. Scared to go to work. Scared to stay home. Scared when you sleep. Scared when you wake up. Scared I'm not living up to some impossible standard of motherhood. Scared I'd lose myself. Scared I'd be exposed as a failure, as less than, not as good as, not as comfortable as, not as... anything," Gabrielle began her caption. "But there you were, everyday, looking up at me, like ‘gurl, you got this!'"

The America's Got Talent judge continued, "When I let go of my fears of judgement and just did my best and recognized that my best would and could change from day to day and life would magically go on... Man, I finally allowed myself to just enjoy you @kaaviajames and relax into the peace of imperfection."