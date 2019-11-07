Hey now, hey now! This is the scoop we've been waiting for.

You've seen photos from the set of the Lizzie McGuire revival. And we know that Hilary Duff's character is heading to New York City.

But if you grew up with the beloved Disney Channel series, you're hoping for any and all details about the upcoming Disney+ project. Fortunately, we got you the scoop straight from Lizzie.

In the middle of supporting Love Leo Rescue, Hilary sat down with E! News and gave fans some major teases about what's to come.

"It's been fun to find the new version of [Lizzie]. She's a little less frantic and a little more confident. She has some years of life under her belt. There's that relatability that I think that everyone loves in her," Hilary shared with E! News exclusively. "She is going to be coming across some challenges that the show is gonna serve up and a lot of what people want to see or the answers to questions that they never got."