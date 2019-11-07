Every makeup wearer is familiar with the fear of smudging your glam on your clothes. Even Meghan Markle needs to be wary!

On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex attended the Poppy Factory's 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London alongside Prince Harry. It was there that she had a relatable makeup mishap. After meeting with D-Day veteran William Allen, Meghan went in for a hug and kiss from the 99-year-old. When she pulled away, she discovered that her powder had left a spot on the shoulder of his jacket. Don't worry, Meghan, everyone's been there!

Thankfully William was a good sport about it. In fact, he was actually honored by the smudge! "I'm never washing that," he told Daily Mail's royal correspondent at the event. The WWII vet even posed for a picture to show off the makeup spot.

The Field of Remembrance is a memorial garden that honors fallen members of the British Armed Forces. This marks Meghan's first time at the commemorative event, which Harry has been attending on the royal family's behalf since 2013.