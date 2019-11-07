Lizzo Reveals How Her Anxiety "Fuels" Her as a Performer

While it's hard to tell from her dynamic performances, Lizzo can get "really anxious" before taking the stage.

The "Truth Hurts" superstar, who is known for delivering high-energy performances, is opening up about mental health in her cover story for British Vogue, released on Thursday. The 31-year-old singer, who graces the second cover of the magazine's December issue, shares how she manages to channel her anxiety and use it as fuel for her performances.

"When I get really, really anxious before a show, I just go harder and harder and harder when I'm performing and I just go crazy," Lizzo says. "I don't know why, but my anxiety sometimes fuels who I am as a performer and who I am as an artist – and I know that is not the case for everyone. I don't know if my body just, like, out of a desperate need to find a place for my anxiety or find a use for it, takes it and puts it there."