Inside Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Winning Romance

Her perspective, that knowing her own body and how she treated it helped her brush off such ignorance, helped him deal with the critiques. And though much of their time together had the standard trappings of any relationships—"We are foodies, so I think a typical date night would be going out to dinner and a movie," he recently shared with Sports Illustrated—she was also there to listen as he went through the worst of it.

"She was instrumental in me not...like, jumping off a bridge," he shared. "I was depressed and kind of just upset at the world and trying to hide my own s--t." In the middle of all that, he was left exposed in the worst way when his phone was hacked and intimate photos they intended just for each other made their way around the Internet. An unspeakably horrifying experience, to be sure, but Upton took it in stride, calling it "an extremely difficult time that we were able to grow stronger from."

Quite simply, the self-assured, endlessly supportive model was exactly what the athlete needed, both during that trying time and for the rest of forever. As Verlander put it, "Who knows if I'm even here if it wasn't for her?"