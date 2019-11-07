It's not about the pasta, but this Vanderpump Rules season eight sneak peek is all about the drama.

E! News has your exclusive first look at the upcoming season, and there's no shortage of new faces, new feuds and broken friendships. Joining Lisa Vanderpump for another round are current and former SURvers Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Schena Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Beau Clark officially joins the cast this year alongside Brett Caprioni, Charli Burnett, Danica Dow, Dayna Kathan, Max Boyens and Raquel Leviss.

Get a sneak peek at the season eight premiere's opening scene and new credits sequence below.