Justin Theroux Is Making a Request To Ex Jennifer Aniston On Instagram

For Justin Theroux, man's best friend is most certainly his dogs.

The Lady and the Tramp star and his four-legged friend Kuma recently paid a visit to the Ventura County Animal Services shelter in California. And, so inspired by the trip, he took to Instagram to encourage others to adopt a rescue canine.

"KUMA had a feeling there might be some amazing puppies in there SO, we went over to meet some of them...and the human SAINTS that take care of them," he shared with his followers. "We met SOME SERIOUSLY CUTE PUPS.... KUMA used to be JUST like them...without a forever home."

"SO!!! She DEMANDED that we do something!" he continued. "At the very least, she made sure it was easy to adopt them....ALL of their adoption fees have been paid... Now ALL they need is an amazing Human who is committed to taking care of them. It sounds like a lot, but you'll soon see... once rescued, they take care of you."

And he knows just who would be the perfect pet parents: Selena Gomez and ex Jennifer Aniston, who recently joined the social media site.