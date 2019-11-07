GOT7's Jackson Wang Opens Up About His Goals, Hardships and Solo Debut

There is a fire that burns behind the eyes of 25-year-old Hong Kong-born rapper, Jackson Wang and it reflects in his incredible work ethic. The GOT7 member has big dreams and it looks like he is on track to make them all come true.

On 25 October, Wang released his long-awaited solo debut album titled MIRRORS under his self-made label, TEAM WANG. The album features eight brand new tracks; Mostly in English with the exception of the Chinese version of Stephanie Poetri's "I Love You 3000". Wang establishes his own sound with this project. The mixture of trap, hip-hop and r&b influences suits his raspy, baritone voice perfectly. It's a huge contrast from his work with GOT7 and shows his versatility as an artist.

For his first solo project, Wang boasts an impressive features list. American rapper Goldlink and 88rising's Rich Brian are featured in bangers like "Bad Back" and "Titanic" respectively. MIRRORS debut at number 32 on the Billboard 200 Charts and number 3 on the Billboard Digital Albums Chart, which is a huge feat for any artist on their first solo project.

E! caught up with Jackson Wang, before he revs up for promotional activities with GOT7 for their recent comeback (this man literally never stops working, it's truly remarkable).

He shares the blood, sweat and tears that went behind his latest album, working with Asia's biggest talents and more.