5 Best Black Friday Smart Home Deals 2019

by Katherine Riley | Thu., 7 Nov. 2019 2:00 AM

If there's one thing you can count on come Black Friday, it's great deals on home tech. And Black Friday 2019 is no different. This year's most popular doorbusters are smart home devices like Amazon's Echo Show and Fire Tablet, and Google's Nest Thermostat and Home Hub.

So, whether you stan Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, here are five of the biggest ways to save on Black Friday.

Echo Show 5

Calling all early bird shoppers! Amazon is already selling the Echo Show 5 for less than it was on Amazon Prime Day. The compact 5.5" smart display is ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance and connect you to friends and family. Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks.

$90
$60 Amazon
Google Home Mini 2-Pack

Google's powerful little helper is now twice as helpful. Double up on your Google Assistant with two Google Home Minis. Having two Minis lets you play music in multiple rooms, broadcast messages around the house and get help in more places.

$98
$58 Walmart
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet

This package features up to $124 in savings on Fire HD 8 tablet, 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited and a Kid-Proof Case versus items purchased separately, plus a 2-year worry-free guarantee. The included 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited gives your kids access to over 20,000 popular apps and games, videos, books, Audible books and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney and more. In other words, you'll def wanna add this to Santa's list.

$130
$90 Amazon
Google Nest Hub With Smart Screen

Save $50, plus earn $15 Kohl's Cash on the Google Nest Hub With Smart Screen, which gives you your calendar, commute, reminders and more right on the home screen. A Kohl's doorbuster, this deal goes live on Kohls.com at 12:01 a.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 28, and is expected to sell quickly.

$130
$80 Kohl's
Google Nest Learning Thermostat

Save $70, plus earn $45 Kohl's Cash on the Google Nest Learning Thermostat. Control the temperature from your phone, tablet or laptop. The device's auto-schedule feature learns the temperatures you like and learns to program itself. A Kohl's doorbuster, this deal goes live on Kohls.com at 12:01 a.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 28, and is expected to sell quickly.

$250
$180 Kohl's

