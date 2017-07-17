Bella Hadid Just Went Even Shorter With a New Haircut

XactpiX/Splash
by Alanah Joseph | Mon., 17 Jul. 2017 2:22 PM
XactpiX/Splash
Bella Hadid can't stop cutting her hair!
The model joins Taraji P. Henson, Vanessa Hudgens and others in the #ShortHairDon'tCare club, sporting a brunette bob. Just last week, the runway star was spotted at the London Pride Parade with fellow lob-lover Kendall Jenner, rocking her shoulder-length brown tresses with a middle part and '90s-style barrettes.
Before that, she appeared on the Maison Margiela F/W 17 runway show with a golden blonde 'do. (Hairstylist Eugene Souleiman actually used glitter to temporarily dye her hair blonde.) Bella's hair has a life of its own, and we're here for all of the epic reveals.
Her new bob, which shouldn't be confused with its longer counterpart, the lob (or long bob), frames her face and makes her casual look both carefree and trendy. The short cut brings more attention to the face, allowing her natural features or brilliant makeup to steal the show. It seems that the model is aware, continuing to cut her hair.
She first revealed short hair at the 2017 Met Gala, courtesy of celeb hairstylists Ward Stegerhoek and Jen Atkin. In an Alexander Wang catsuit, the star made quite the impression with shoulder length tresses, and clearly made the decision to continue with the look throughout the summer.
Since we've watched Bella's hair get shorter and shorter, we have to wonder: Is the pixie cut her next step?
What's your favorite Bella-inspired hairstyle? Tell us below!
