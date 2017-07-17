Bella Hadid Just Went Even Shorter With a New Haircut

Bella Hadid can't stop cutting her hair!

The model joins Taraji P. Henson, Vanessa Hudgens and others in the #ShortHairDon'tCare club, sporting a brunette bob. Just last week, the runway star was spotted at the London Pride Parade with fellow lob-lover Kendall Jenner, rocking her shoulder-length brown tresses with a middle part and '90s-style barrettes.

Before that, she appeared on the Maison Margiela F/W 17 runway show with a golden blonde 'do. (Hairstylist Eugene Souleiman actually used glitter to temporarily dye her hair blonde.) Bella's hair has a life of its own, and we're here for all of the epic reveals.