Kate Middleton Is Back From Maternity Leave With a Fresh Haircut

The Duchess of Cambridge is back!

On Tuesday morning, Kate Middleton bid farewell to maternity leave and made her official return to royal duty. The new mother of three gave birth to her and husband Prince William's third child and second son, Prince Louis, back in late April and has remained mostly out of the royal spotlight since—save for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May wedding, Louis' christening and a select few events.

After most recently appearing in public at Wimbledon with her famous husband and new sister-in-law, the duchess officially returned to her royal post with a casual engagement catered toward youngsters.

Donning a laid-back Fjällräven green jacket layered over a sweater with brown biker jeans by Zara and her go-to 14-year-old pair of Penelope Chilvers tassel boots, Middleton was dressed for a day outside with kids in London. The royal also appeared to be sporting a fresh trim as her hair seemed slightly shorter.