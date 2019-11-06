Baby number two is coming through!

So You Think You Can Dance alums and real-life married couple Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss have welcomed their second child together. The couple is already parents to son Maddox Laurel and daughter Weslie Renae from Allison's previous relationship.

The two announced the birth of their second child on Wednesday afternoon and they couldn't be happier.

"ZAIA BOSS," Allison shared on Instagram when revealing her baby's name. "9 lbs 3 oz — 21 inches long. Healthy beautiful angel."

tWitch also confirmed the news on social media with a photo of the baby's hands. "Zaia," he wrote to his followers.

tWitch has been a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2014, and has not been shy about sharing the sweet details of his family life. During a recent show he mentioned to Ellen DeGeneres that his wife was just about to pop and turns out he was right!