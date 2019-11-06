Billy Eichner is back and louder than ever.

In a new episode of his hilarious Billy On The Street series, the comedian took to the streets of Manhattan with Chris Evans to ask random questions to, well, random people. Eichner was a giant ball of energy as he spread the word that his 15-year-old show is now officially on Netflix, and of course, he also took some time to promote Evans' newest flick, Knives Out.

For his part, Evans mostly just stood by and smiled as the hilarious host had them jump from one stranger to the next. Even without saying a word, the Avengers star was still the main attraction, naturally.

"I'm on Netflix now," Eichner shouted at one passerby. "That's what we're here to talk about." To which the man responded with the ultimate comeback: "Okay, will you still be on Netflix when ABC/Disney has their streaming service?"